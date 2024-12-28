Zach Werenski News: Slides four assists Friday

Werenski recorded four assists, including three on the power play, in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Werenski didn't find the back of the net, but that didn't prevent him to be one of the stand-out performers in this thumping win. He has notched seven assists over his last two games, and he's been nothing short of outstanding over the past few weeks. He's up to 12 assists and three goals in 14 December appearances.