Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Werenski headshot

Zach Werenski News: Slides four assists Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 7:57am

Werenski recorded four assists, including three on the power play, in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Werenski didn't find the back of the net, but that didn't prevent him to be one of the stand-out performers in this thumping win. He has notched seven assists over his last two games, and he's been nothing short of outstanding over the past few weeks. He's up to 12 assists and three goals in 14 December appearances.

Zach Werenski
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now