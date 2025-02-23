Zach Werenski News: Stays hot in win

Werenski tallied a goal, dished two assists and took two shots on net in Saturday's 5-1 win over Chicago.

After leading the 4 Nations Face-Off in total points, Werenski's return to Columbus started with a trio of points. He tallied the fourth goal of the game for the Blue Jackets and made one of his assists on the power play. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to 18 goals, 44 assists and 205 shots on net in 56 appearances this season. Werenski has been nothing short of elite all season long and trails only Cale Makar in points by a defenseman. For the first time in his career, Werenski is likely to be in the Norris Trophy conversation at the end of the season. He has all the momentum from the 4 Nations Face-Off elevating his current play, making him a top-tier fantasy play in all formats.