Zach Werenski News: Three helpers in win

Werenski had two even-strength assists and one helper on the power play in Monday's 5-4 win over Montreal. He also led the team with seven shots on net and three blocked shots.

Werenski was dealing with a leg injury heading into the contest but shouldered a big load at 28:44 of ice time, over two minutes more than his season average. The three assists upped his season total to 24 (10 on the power play), and the blueliner is second on the team with 35 points through 35 outings.