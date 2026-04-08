Zach Werenski News: Two points, winning tally in SO

Werenski scored a power-play goal, distributed an assist, fired six shots on net and recorded four blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Werenski played the hero in Tuesday's contest during multiple instances. He scored a power-play goal midway through the second period before providing the game-tying assist on Adam Fantilli's goal with just 17 seconds remaining in regulation. Werenski would then put away the winning tally of the shootout on Columbus' fifth attempt. Overall, the 28-year-old blueliner is up to 22 goals, 58 assists, 240 shots on net, 30 hits and 90 blocked shots across 71 games this season. Tuesday's contest helped him secure 80-plus points in each of the past two seasons. He'll likely be a candidate for this year's Norris Trophy and holds strong fantasy value for the remainder of the regular season.