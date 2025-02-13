Fantasy Hockey
Zach Werenski headshot

Zach Werenski News: Undeniable talent on display in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 9:27pm

Werenski delivered three assists Thursday in Team USA's 6-1 win over Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montral.

Werenski's ascension into superstardom continues. Yes, he's carrying a lot of responsibility with Quinn Hughes (oblique) unable to join Team USA. But Werenski was smooth as butter in his own zone, the opposition's and in transition. And two of the helpers were primary assists on power-play snipes. Werenski's talent is undeniable.

Zach Werenski
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
