Zach Werenski News: Undeniable talent on display in win

Werenski delivered three assists Thursday in Team USA's 6-1 win over Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montral.

Werenski's ascension into superstardom continues. Yes, he's carrying a lot of responsibility with Quinn Hughes (oblique) unable to join Team USA. But Werenski was smooth as butter in his own zone, the opposition's and in transition. And two of the helpers were primary assists on power-play snipes. Werenski's talent is undeniable.