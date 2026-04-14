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Zach Whitecloud Injury: Exits early Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Whitecloud (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Whitecloud took a puck up high in the second period and couldn't finish the contest. He'll be questionable to play in the Flames' regular-season finale versus the Kings on Thursday. The team is also missing Kevin Bahl (lower body) and Jake Bean (undisclosed) on the blue line, so a roster move might be in order if none of the injured defensemen can return.

Zach Whitecloud
Calgary Flames
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