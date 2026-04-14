Zach Whitecloud Injury: Exits early Tuesday

Whitecloud (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Whitecloud took a puck up high in the second period and couldn't finish the contest. He'll be questionable to play in the Flames' regular-season finale versus the Kings on Thursday. The team is also missing Kevin Bahl (lower body) and Jake Bean (undisclosed) on the blue line, so a roster move might be in order if none of the injured defensemen can return.