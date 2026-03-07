Zach Whitecloud headshot

Zach Whitecloud Injury: Hurt in Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Whitecloud (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes.

Whitecloud took an awkward fall late in the first period and was unable to return. The 29-year-old defenseman can be considered day-to-day for now. The Flames begin a five-game road trip Monday versus the Capitals, so Whitecloud's status should be updated prior to the team heading on the road.

Zach Whitecloud
Calgary Flames
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Whitecloud
