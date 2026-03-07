Zach Whitecloud Injury: Hurt in Saturday's game
Whitecloud (upper body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes.
Whitecloud took an awkward fall late in the first period and was unable to return. The 29-year-old defenseman can be considered day-to-day for now. The Flames begin a five-game road trip Monday versus the Capitals, so Whitecloud's status should be updated prior to the team heading on the road.
