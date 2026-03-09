Zach Whitecloud headshot

Zach Whitecloud Injury: Not traveling with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Whitecloud (upper body) didn't travel with the Flames for their five-game road trip, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports Monday.

While the team hopes Whitecloud will be able to join them at some point during the trip, his absence figures to keep him out for at least the back-to-back versus the Capitals and Rangers on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. With Whitecloud unavailable, Joel Hanley will return to the lineup after missing Saturday's clash with Carolina due to an illness.

Zach Whitecloud
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Whitecloud See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Whitecloud See More
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Jan. 22
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Jan. 22
Author Image
Greg Vara
46 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Mason McTavish has Fantasy Value
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Mason McTavish has Fantasy Value
Author Image
Michael Finewax
47 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: The Downsides of Fandom
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: The Downsides of Fandom
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
49 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
161 days ago
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 30, 2024