Zach Whitecloud Injury: Not traveling with team

Whitecloud (upper body) didn't travel with the Flames for their five-game road trip, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports Monday.

While the team hopes Whitecloud will be able to join them at some point during the trip, his absence figures to keep him out for at least the back-to-back versus the Capitals and Rangers on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. With Whitecloud unavailable, Joel Hanley will return to the lineup after missing Saturday's clash with Carolina due to an illness.