Zach Whitecloud

Zach Whitecloud Injury: Out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 3:53pm

Whitecloud is unavailable for Monday's game against Philadelphia due to an upper-body injury, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Whitecloud has a goal, two points, 33 hits and 40 blocked shots in 21 appearances with Vegas in 2024-25. Robert Hagg, who was recalled from AHL Henderson on Monday, is projected to draw into the lineup due to Whitecloud's absence. The 27-year-old Whitecloud is day-to-day, so he might still be able to return for Wednesday's contest in Colorado.

Zach Whitecloud
Vegas Golden Knights
