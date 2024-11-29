Fantasy Hockey
Zach Whitecloud headshot

Zach Whitecloud Injury: Remains out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Whitecloud (upper body) is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Jets, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.

Whitecloud will miss his third straight game, and it's unlikely he'll be ready for the second half of a back-to-back Saturday when the Golden Knights host Utah. The 28-year-old defenseman's status has not been updated since he exited last Saturday's game versus the Canadiens.

Zach Whitecloud
Vegas Golden Knights
