Zach Whitecloud headshot

Zach Whitecloud Injury: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Whitecloud (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Avalanche, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Whitecloud is set to miss his second consecutive game after he got hurt in Montreal on Saturday. Kaedan Korczak remains in the lineup with Whitecloud unavailable. It's unclear if Whitecloud will be ready to return during a back-to-back with games Friday versus the Jets and Saturday against Utah.

Zach Whitecloud
Vegas Golden Knights
