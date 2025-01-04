Fantasy Hockey
Zach Whitecloud headshot

Zach Whitecloud News: Adds helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Whitecloud managed an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Whitecloud has earned three points over five contests. That's a decent stretch for the third-pairing defenseman, but it's unlikely to last. He has five points, 32 shots on net, 49 hits, 51 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 32 appearances this season. Whitecloud is unlikely to be pressured for playing time by Kaedan Korczak, as the Golden Knights rarely make changes on the blue line when their preferred six defensemen are healthy.

