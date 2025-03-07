Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Whitecloud headshot

Zach Whitecloud News: Contributes assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Whitecloud posted an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Whitecloud followed up his three-game point streak in February with a four-game slump. That dry spell ended Friday when he assisted on Tanner Pearson's opening tally. Whitecloud is now at 11 points, 55 shots on net, 83 hits, 77 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 55 appearances. He's on pace for a career high in games played, but he'll likely fall short of the career-best 19 points he had in 2021-22.

Zach Whitecloud
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now