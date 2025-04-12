Fantasy Hockey
Zach Whitecloud headshot

Zach Whitecloud News: Contributes rare helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Whitecloud logged an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Whitecloud set up Noah Hanifin's game-winning goal with 1:55 left in the third period. As long as Alex Pietrangelo (undisclosed) and Nicolas Hague (illness) are out, Whitecloud will see a larger role on defense. That won't necessarily lead to more offense -- his assist Saturday ended a nine-game point drought. The 28-year-old is at 13 points, 72 shots on net, 115 hits, 102 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating across 73 appearances.

