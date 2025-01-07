Zach Whitecloud News: Finds twine in win

Whitecloud scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Whitecloud has been unusually productive lately with two goals and two assists over his last six games, going plus-5 in that span. The 28-year-old's role hasn't changed -- he's still on the third pairing with no power-play time -- so it doesn't seem likely he'll be able to keep up this recent pace. The blueliner has three goals, three assists, 34 shots on net, 49 hits, 52 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 33 appearances this season.