Zach Whitecloud News: Finds twine Saturday

Whitecloud tallied a goal and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Bruins.

Whitecloud put away the only goal of the second period for Vegas off a feed from his new linemate Noah Hanifin. The 28-year-old blueliner has four goals, five assists, 51 shots on net and 69 blocks across 49 appearances this season. Whitecloud has points in back-to-back games for the second time this season and is contributing offensively in his new pairing with Hanifin. While his fantasy ceiling is capped in a bottom-four role defensively, the blueliner can benefit from Vegas' strong quality of play this season.