Zach Whitecloud News: Gets on scoresheet with assist

Whitecloud produced an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Whitecloud snapped an 11-game point drought when he helped out on Jack Eichel's third-period tally. A couple of slumps from blueliners have caused the Golden Knights to shuffle their pairings -- Whitecloud and Noah Hanifin were both able to end droughts in this contest while playing together on the third pairing. Whitecloud has minimal scoring upside with eight points, 50 shots on net, 67 hits, 67 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 48 appearances this season.