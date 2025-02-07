Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Whitecloud headshot

Zach Whitecloud News: Gets on scoresheet with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 10:45am

Whitecloud produced an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Whitecloud snapped an 11-game point drought when he helped out on Jack Eichel's third-period tally. A couple of slumps from blueliners have caused the Golden Knights to shuffle their pairings -- Whitecloud and Noah Hanifin were both able to end droughts in this contest while playing together on the third pairing. Whitecloud has minimal scoring upside with eight points, 50 shots on net, 67 hits, 67 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 48 appearances this season.

Zach Whitecloud
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now