Zach Whitecloud News: Good to go
Whitecloud (upper body) will return to the lineup against the Islanders on Saturday.
Following a three-game absence, Whitecloud is poised to occupy a top-four role and should see time on the penalty kill. He has earned four assists, 17 shots on goal, 28 blocked shots and 25 hits in 14 games with Calgary since being acquired from Vegas on Jan. 18.
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