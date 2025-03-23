Zach Whitecloud News: Offers helper in win

Whitecloud notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Whitecloud has three helpers and a plus-8 rating over 14 contests since the 4 Nations Face-Off break. He's been tasked with a larger defensive role in that stretch to help cover the absence of Shea Theodore (arm). Whitecloud is up to 12 points, 63 shots on net, 95 hits, 87 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a plus-7 rating through a career-high 63 games this season. He's on pace to finish right around his 14-point total from the 2023-24 regular season, though it took him just 61 outings to accumulate that production last year.