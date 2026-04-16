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Zach Whitecloud News: Playing in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Whitecloud (upper body) will suit up in the season finale against the Kings on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Despite taking a puck to the face Tuesday, Whitecloud looks set to play while sporting a full cage versus LA. Combined with his stint in Vegas, the 29-year-old Manitoba native has logged 77 games this year, notching two goals and 13 helpers. While Whitecloud does offer some category coverage, his offensive contributions are limited, making him a low-end fantasy option in most formats.

Zach Whitecloud
Calgary Flames
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