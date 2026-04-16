Zach Whitecloud News: Playing in finale
Whitecloud (upper body) will suit up in the season finale against the Kings on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Despite taking a puck to the face Tuesday, Whitecloud looks set to play while sporting a full cage versus LA. Combined with his stint in Vegas, the 29-year-old Manitoba native has logged 77 games this year, notching two goals and 13 helpers. While Whitecloud does offer some category coverage, his offensive contributions are limited, making him a low-end fantasy option in most formats.
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