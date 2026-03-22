Zach Whitecloud News: Plucks first apple since return
Whitecloud notched an assist, four shots on goal, three hits and four blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.
Whitecloud earned his first point in five outings since he returned from a three-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to 12 points, 58 shots on net, 108 hits, 105 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 66 appearances between Calgary and Vegas this season. Whitecloud is currently in a top-four role with the Flames, though he functions as a shutdown defenseman rather than a scorer.
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