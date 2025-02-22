Zach Whitecloud News: Snags helper Saturday

Whitecloud registered an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Whitecloud has a chance to carve out a larger role while Shea Theodore (arm) is out of action. That didn't fully come to fruition Saturday -- Whitecloud's 16:47 of ice time versus the Canucks is only minimally higher than his 16:22 per game this season. The blueliner is at 10 points, 52 shots on net, 69 hits, 70 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 50 appearances, and he's earned a point in three straight games (one goal, two assists).