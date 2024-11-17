Zach Whitecloud News: Steady spot in lineup

Whitecloud was held off the scoresheet for the 17th straight game in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Whitecloud has been steady in a bottom-four role, but he hasn't done anything on offense since he scored Opening Night. The 27-year-old blueliner has added 28 hits, 31 blocked shots, 14 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 18 appearances. Whitecloud has never earned a 20-point campaign and will face an uphill battle to approach that mark this year, so he's not much of an option in fantasy.