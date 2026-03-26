Zachary Bolduc headshot

Zachary Bolduc News: Breaks two major slumps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Bolduc scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Bolduc played slump breaker on Thursday. He set up Jayden Struble in the first period for the defender's first goal since Nov. 26, 2024. And then Bolduc potted the winner over Jet Greaves' shoulder in the third. It was his first goal since Dec. 23, ending a 31-game goal drought. Bolduc had nine assists and was scratched twice in that span. He has 11 goals, 17 assists and 150 hits in 69 games this season.

Zachary Bolduc
Montreal Canadiens
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