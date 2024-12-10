Zachary Bolduc News: Deposits goal Tuesday

Bolduc scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Bolduc has four goals over his last seven contests while filling a bottom-six role. The 21-year-old provided a quick response to Dakota Joshua's opening tally, tying the game at 1-1 just 1:13 later. Bolduc is up to nine points, 30 shots on net, 30 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 23 outings. That's nearly identical production to what he had in his first 25 NHL games last year. He'll have limited fantasy value if remains on the third line, though there is a bit of physicality in his play.