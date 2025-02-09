Fantasy Hockey
Zachary Bolduc headshot

Zachary Bolduc News: Dropped to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Bolduc was assigned to AHL Springfield on Sunday.

Bolduc has six goals, 18 points, 59 hits and 63 shots on net in 46 NHL appearances this season. He could return to the Blues after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Bolduc occupied a middle-six role and logged time on the second power-play unit in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over Chicago, earning one assist and one shot on goal.

Zachary Bolduc
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
