Zachary Bolduc News: Finds twine in win

Bolduc scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-3 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Bolduc ended a seven-game goal drought with his first-period tally. He had two assists in that span. The 21-year-old forward has matched his career high in goals (five) and already has personal bests with 12 points, 40 shots on net, 39 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 31 appearances this season. He continues to see steady middle-six usage.