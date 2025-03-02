Fantasy Hockey
Zachary Bolduc headshot

Zachary Bolduc News: Goals in consecutive contests

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Bolduc scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

The 22-year-old winger has scored in consecutive games and has five tallies and two assists over his last eight outings. Bolduc's tally came just 3:22 into the first period Sunday, tying the game at 1-1. The Quebec native is up to 10 goals, 22 points, 73 shots on net, 71 hits and a plus-14 rating through 52 appearances. Bolduc's recent play should have him on the fantasy radar as a contributor in points, shots and hits.

