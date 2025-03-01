Zachary Bolduc News: Lights lamp Saturday

Bolduc scored a goal, added three hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Bolduc has four goals and two assists over his last seven outings. He's doing enough to help his case to stay in the lineup, though he remains in a third-line role at even strength. The 22-year-old forward is up to nine goals, 21 points, 70 shots on net, 70 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating across 51 appearances. Bolduc's physicality gives him a little appeal in deeper fantasy formats.