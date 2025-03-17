Zachary Bolduc News: Logs power-play assist in win

Bolduc produced a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Bolduc saw a three-game point streak end Saturday in Minnesota, but he was right back on the scoresheet a day lately. He hasn't gone multiple games without a point since Feb. 22-23, earning six goals and two helpers over his last 10 outings. For the season, the second-year forward has 12 goals, 14 assists, 86 shots on net, 79 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 59 appearances.