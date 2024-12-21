Zachary Bolduc News: Nabs assist in overtime loss

Bolduc notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Bolduc ended a four-game slump with the helper. That was his longest drought yet this season, though the 21-year-old hasn't exactly been a model of consistency either. He's up to 11 points, 37 shots on net, 37 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 29 appearances while filling a bottom-six role.