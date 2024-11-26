Zachary Bolduc News: Nets brace Monday

Bolduc notched two goals, a plus-2 rating, four penalty minutes and seven shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Bolduc found the back of the net for the first time this season in the early stages of the second period, and he completed his brace late in the third frame. That said, considering that Bolduc had only accounted for five points in 16 appearances before this two-goal explosion, fantasy managers should temper his expectations regarding what the 21-year-old forward can bring to the table going forward.