Zachary Bolduc News: Notches helper in loss

Bolduc provided an assist and three hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.

Bolduc is up to three helpers over nine appearances this season. He's also been scratched twice so far, though injuries to Mathieu Joseph (lower body) and Kasperi Kapanen (upper body) should provide some short-term safety for Bolduc's spot in the lineup. The 21-year-old forward has added 10 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-2 rating while averaging 12:26 of ice time, including 1:24 per game on the power play.