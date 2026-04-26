Zachary Bolduc News: Opens scoring in loss

Bolduc scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 4.

Bolduc opened the scoring midway through the second period. The 23-year-old has collected three points, seven shots on net, nine hits and a plus-4 rating over four playoff contests despite primarily playing in a bottom-six role. The Canadiens will need their depth players to bolster the top line if they're going to keep pace with an experienced Lightning roster. Bolduc is in the playoffs for the second time in his career -- he earned one assist over seven outings with the Blues in the 2025 postseason.