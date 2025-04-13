Zachary Bolduc News: Picks up helper Saturday

Bolduc notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Bolduc set up a Nick Leddy tally in the third period. While his offense has slowed down a bit, Bolduc is still making a decent impact from the third line. He has eight points, 29 shots, 25 hits and 17 PIM over his last 12 outings, and he's now at 34 points, 116 shots on net, 108 hits and a plus-20 rating across 71 appearances this season.