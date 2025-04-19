Zachary Bolduc News: Pockets helper in Game 1 loss
Bolduc notched an assist, three hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets in Game 1.
Bolduc has four points over his last three games. The 22-year-old emerged as a reliable depth scorer late in the regular season, finishing the campaign with 19 goals, 36 points, 120 shots on net, 108 hits and a plus-20 rating over 72 appearances. Bolduc is on the third line to open the playoffs, but he should also remain a factor on the power play, which could help boost his offense if the Blues can keep pace with the Jets' strong offense.
