Zachary Bolduc News: Posts assist in Thursday's win

Bolduc registered an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Bolduc has a helper in back-to-back contests since he was scratched last Saturday versus the Blue Jackets. The 21-year-old will have to keep his performance up to stick in the lineup, but he's helping his cause by getting involved on offense. For the season, Bolduc has 14 points, 51 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-10 rating through 36 appearances in a bottom-six role.