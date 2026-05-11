Zachary Bolduc News: Pots game-winner Sunday
Bolduc scored a goal and added 16 PIM in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Sabres in Game 3.
Bolduc has chipped in solid supporting offense from a bottom-six role this postseason. This was his second goal of the playoffs, and it stood as the game-winner to put the Canadiens ahead 2-1 in the series. He's up to six points, 12 shots, 24 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-6 rating through playoff contests, including two points over three outings against the Sabres in the second round.
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