Zachary Bolduc News: Pots goal in Friday's win

Bolduc scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Bolduc gave the Blues a 3-1 lead in the third period with his fifth goal in six games. The 22-year-old forward is up to 11 tallies, 23 points, 78 shots on net, 74 hits and a plus-15 rating across 54 appearances this season. Bolduc's bottom-six role isn't encouraging for fantasy managers, but he could earn himself more ice time if he keeps scoring at a strong rate.