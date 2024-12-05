Fantasy Hockey
Zachary Bolduc headshot

Zachary Bolduc News: Power-play tally in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Bolduc scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Bolduc has been in and out of the power-play mix this season, and his tally came with 19 seconds left in the Blues' first man advantage Thursday. He has three goals over his last five contests, accounting for all of his tallies in 2024-25. He's added five helpers, 25 shots on net, 29 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 21 appearances while filling a bottom-six role.

Zachary Bolduc
St. Louis Blues
