Zachary Bolduc News: Scores goal in elevated role

Bolduc scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Bolduc got the call to move up to the top line when Pavel Buchnevich (illness) was scratched Saturday. The 22-year-old Bolduc has certainly earned a larger role -- he entered this contest with five goals and two assists over his last 10 games, and he scored again Saturday. For the season, he's up to 14 goals, 28 points, 90 shots on net, a plus-15 rating and 88 hits across 61 appearances. His steady scoring lately makes him an option for fantasy managers in need of a boost in points and hits.