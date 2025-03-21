Zachary Bolduc News: Scores opening goal Thursday

Bolduc tallied a goal, had two shots on net and dished out five hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Canucks.

Bolduc opened Thursday's scoring late into the second period off feeds from linemates Oskar Sundqvist and Matthieu Joseph. The 22-year-old Bolduc now has 13 goals, 27 points and 88 hits in 60 appearances this season. The young forward has been hot recently with seven goals and nine points in his last 12 games. Bolduc is just three points away from eclipsing the 30-point mark and could push for around 35 points if he maintains this consistency. His offensive capabilities and added value with hits make Bolduc a decent play in deeper leagues with the fantasy playoffs upon us.