Zachary Bolduc News: Tallies twice in blowout win

Bolduc scored two goals in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Kraken.

Bolduc had the Blues' fourth goal as part of a second-period rally, and he struck again early in the third with the team's last tally. The 22-year-old has three goals and two assists, as well as nine shots on net, over his last five outings. He's doing his part to solidify a spot in the bottom six and on the power play. Bolduc is at eight goals, 20 points, 68 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-11 rating through 49 appearances this season.