Zachary Bolduc News: Two helpers in Game 3 win
Bolduc notched two assists Friday during the Canadiens' 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 3 of their first-round series.
Bolduc picked up his first points of the playoffs by helping set up Alexandre Texier's first-period tally and Lane Hutson's game-winner in overtime. Montreal's third line of Bolduc, Texier and Kirby Dach combined for two goals and six points in Friday's win. Bolduc has gotten onto the scoresheet only three times in his last 20 games, so Friday's performance may not spark an offensive surge.
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