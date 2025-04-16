Zachary Bolduc News: Two points in win Tuesday
Bolduc recorded a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Utah.
Bolduc was one of several St. Louis players who posted multi-point performances in this regular-season finale, and the win allowed the Blues to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The 22-year-old playmaker recorded five points over his last five regular-season outings and finishes the campaign with 36 points (19 goals, 17 assists) across 72 appearances in his first full year in the league.
