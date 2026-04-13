Zachary Bolduc headshot

Zachary Bolduc News: Two points vs. Islanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 9:30am

Bolduc had a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders. He also recorded five hits, a blocked shot and a plus-1 rating.

Bolduc was coming off back-to-back healthy scratches, but he returned to the lineup with a strong showing, posting his first multi-point performance since March 26 in a 2-1 win over Columbus. That said, that was also the last time he had recorded a point of any nature, and as a fourth-line forward, Bolduc isn't expected to have a ton of upside in almost any format any time soon. He has some appeal in deep leagues that reward physicality numbers, though, such as hits and blocked shots.

Zachary Bolduc
Montreal Canadiens
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