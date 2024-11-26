Zachary L'Heureux Injury: Exits Monday's game

L'Heureux (upper body) left Monday's 5-2 loss to New Jersey taking a cross-check to the face from Timo Meier, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Meier will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday because of the incident. Before getting hurt, L'Heureux scored a goal and recorded five hits in 10:47 of ice time. If L'Heureux can't play Wednesday versus Philadelphia, Luke Evangelista could draw back into the lineup.