Zachary L'Heureux Injury: Sustains injury Friday

L'Heureux is considered day-to-day after sustaining an upper-body injury in Friday's game versus the Blackhawks, Nick Kieser of 102.5 ESPN Nashville reports.

L'Heureux was limited to 6:52 of ice time in the contest. The Predators are already running a bit thin on healthy bodies -- Luke Evangelista (lower body) and Adam Wilsby (upper body) were out Friday, and Mark Jankowski (upper body) is considered week-to-week. If L'Heureux can't play Saturday versus the Sabres, the Predators may need to make another roster move for a forward.