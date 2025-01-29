Zachary L'Heureux News: Contributes helper in loss

L'Heureux notched an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

L'Heureux set up a Thomas Novak tally in the first period. With four helpers over his last four contests, L'Heureux is chipping in decent offense from a third-line role. The 21-year-old forward is up to 13 points, 52 shots on net, 130 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 41 appearances this season.