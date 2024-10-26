Zachary L'Heureux News: Earns first career assist

L'Heureux notched an assist, six hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The helper was the 21-year-old's first NHL point, as he set up an Alexandre Carrier goal in the third period. L'Heureux has played a fourth-line role over the last three games, racking up two shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-1 rating. He's doing enough to keep Juuso Parssinen and Philip Tomasino in the press box as healthy scratches, and given Luke Evangelista saw just 6:56 of ice time compared to L'Heureux's 13:34 on Saturday, it doesn't look like the rookie is on the bottom rung of the ladder right now.